SEC members get more than $40 million

SEC LogoThe Southeastern Conference today announced the value of revenue checks previously distributed to its members for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

The average amount distributed by the conference to each school is $40.4 million, an increase of almost $8 million from the 2014-2015 average of $32.7 million.

The total shared by the schools is $584.2 million. That’s $565.9 million distributed by the SEC and $18.3 million retained by institutions that participated in bowl games for the 2015 football season.

Parrish Alford

