SEC road win a double boost for Ole Miss?

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ole Miss guard Cullen Neal says an SEC road win could get the Rebels on a collective roll.

It may get him on an individual one, too, and that could help the bottom line.

The Rebels take on Georgia tonight at 6 at The Pavilion.

Ole Miss (10-5, 1-2 SEC) is coming off an 88-85 win at Auburn in which Neal’s second-half burst helped push the Rebels to a 12-point lead.

It was the kind of SEC game Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy was hoping to see from Neal. A graduate transfer from New Mexico, Neal had struggled in his first two conference games going a combined 2 for 8 from the floor for four points.

Against Auburn he played shooting guard for the first time, sliding away from the point where he’d been since his arrival.

He played off the bench against the Tigers, entering when the game was almost seven minutes old. He took just one shot in the first half, an errant 3-pointer, but found his range in the second. Neal was 4 for 6 from the floor, 3 for 5 from 3-point range for 13 points in the final 20 minutes.

“I’ve played both (guard positions) my entire life. I’d like to play point guard, but whatever the team needs me to do to win I’ll do it,” Neal said.

Neal did not play point at all against Auburn. Afterward Kennedy liked what he’d seen from Neal as the two guard.

“He’s a good shooter, most especially when he’s set. We tried to put him in actions where he could do what he does, and he made big plays for us down the stretch.”

Georgia (10-5, 2-1) won its conference opener at Auburn before splitting home games with South Carolina (loss) and Missouri.

The Bulldogs are at No. 44 in ESPN’s simulated RPI rankings. That’s No. 6 in the SEC, one spot behind Ole Miss, which is No. 42 overall and No. 5 in the league.

Neal hopes the Auburn game will turn out to be a launching point for the team and himself.

“I think it will put us on a little run,” he said. “I just want to stay aggressive. I knew I hadn’t played very well, and I was kind of disappointed in myself. I’ve got to continue working hard and keep playing hard.”

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford