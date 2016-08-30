Seminoles can’t ‘rush crazy’ against Kelly, Ole Miss

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher hasn’t needed to break down a lot of video to familiarize himself with Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly.

Fisher got to know Kelly in the recruiting process.

Before signing Jameis Winston, the FSU coach tried to lure Kelly, who eventually signed with Clemson.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Kelly eventually committed to Clemson over FSU and Alabama.

It would certainly have been an interesting dynamic to have the nephew of Jim Kelly, the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback, playing in Tallahassee.

Fisher had high praise for Kelly at his Monday presser. He talked about his team’s need to put pressure on him but not to “rush crazy” and give Kelly running lanes to hurt the Seminoles with big plays.