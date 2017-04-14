Seminoles sweep division series

By Melissa Meador

Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s bats are finding their groove.

The Seminoles (16-3-1) scored double-digit runs for the second straight game, sweeping their rival Hamilton with an 11-1 win in Division 4-1A play.

“We were hitting the ball a lot better the last game against Hamilton,” said Chris Lockhart. “We weren’t seeing it as well tonight, but we were moving runners over and scoring.”

The Noles scored two in the first on a pair of Hamilton errors and an RBI single by Lockhart.

Heath Noe added an RBI single in the second, and the Noles capitalized on two miscues. In the third, Bradon Kimbrough singled and scored when Aubrey Cox reached on an error.

Hamilton added its run in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 5-1.

Smithville put it way with five runs in the fifth, the highlight a homer by Stuart Coggins. Dustin Moffett added a two-RBI double.

“We’re starting to hit it a little bit,” Smithville coach Jamie Russell said. “We have to continue to get better and not be satisfied.”

Blayde Scott picked up the win, scattering four hits, walking two, hitting two and striking out 10.

“I thought Blayde threw it well tonight,” Russell said. “His breaking ball wasn’t working tonight so he relied on the fast ball.”

The Noles clinched the title with their win over the Lions on Monday.

