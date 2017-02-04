Senior salutes: Wave hold off rivals behind veteran leadership

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Shannon stayed within striking distance all game Friday night, but on senior night Tupelo ultimately had too much senior leadership and came away with the 60-52 victory.

Tupelo (21-4) had Kylin Hamilton step up and lead the way with 13 points, but fellow senior Nick Ratliff scored 12, including six in the final period to help keep the Shannon upset from happening.

“I was happy with their performances in spots, “ Tupelo coach Jeff Norwood said. “I think they are capable of more. When they had to make plays they did, and that is what you expect from the guys who lead your team.”

Despite entering the fourth quarter with only a one-point lead, the Wave would never trail in the final quarter.

CJ Brim was the leading force behind Shannon’s offense. The senior point guard finished with 32 points, including 13 in the third quarter, which helped give Shannon its first lead of the game. Brim only scored two baskets – but did make five free throws – in the fourth quarter and looked to grow tired as he played deeper into the game.

“They sent two or three guys at him tonight,” Shannon head coach Cedric Brim said. “We moved the ball around, but just didn’t do a good job finishing in certain areas of the game.”

Tupelo’s largest lead of the game came in the second quarter after a 10-0 run gave the Wave a 22-10 lead, but Shannon would lock down the Tupelo offense, not allowing another point in the quarter.

Shannon (19-8) went into halftime down 22-20 and did not give up a basket for over five minutes.

Tupelo won the first matchup 54-43 back in November.

(G) Tupelo 67, Shannon 35: Alayjah Sherer led the Lady Wave in the blowout effort with 27 points, while Regine Williams scored 11 for Shannon.

Tupelo held a 43-14 advantage at halftime.

The Lady Wave won the first matchup 56-36.

