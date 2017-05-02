Seven Rebels sign with NFL teams

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

Seven Ole Miss players not selected in the NFL draft have signed free agent contracts. The signings include:

• WR Damore’ea Stringfellow to Miami

• DE Fadol Brown to Oakland

• RB Akeem Judd to Tennessee

• DB Tony Bridges and OL Jeremy Liggins to Seattle

• WR Quincy Adeboyejo and DB Carlos Davis to Baltimore.

Stringfellow played two seasons at Ole Miss after transferring from Washington. He had 82 career catches, 46 in 2016. He had 1,219 yards and 11 TDs in his Ole Miss career.

Brown transferred to Ole Miss had 109 tackles in three seasons in Oxford including a career-best 39 in 2016 in spite of playing just eight games.

Bridges, a junior college transfer, had 59 tackles in two seasons. He returned an interception for a touchdown at Mississippi State in 2015.

Adeboyejo, a member of the 2013 signing class, had 106 catches for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns – seven during his junior season – for his career.

Davis, a former walk-on, began his career as a running back before moving to the secondary.

Judd ran for 1,247 yards in two seasons – 826 in 2016 when he led the team in rushing. Judd rushed for nine touchdowns for his career, six in 2016.

Liggins, who quarterbacked Lafayette to back-to-back Class 4A titles, played offensive tackle, tight end and short-yardage quarterback during his three years at Ole Miss.

