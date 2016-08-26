Skunk Bowl matches 1-0 Baldwyn, Booneville

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

BALDWYN – Early touchdowns are becoming a habit for Baldwyn after scoring in 30 seconds or less to begin its jamboree and last week’s season opener.

Booneville hopes to make Baldwyn break the habit tonight in the annual “Skunk Bowl.” The game got its name after a skunk ran onto the field during a Booneville comeback against Baldwyn in 2012.

“The very next play we returned a pick 70 yards and won the game,” Booneville head coach Mike Mattox said. “The guys listened to me that night, and we had some luck on our side.”

After dominating performances from Baldwyn last week and in the jamboree, the Bearcats seem to have already hit their stride offensively. The success is a result of senior leadership and strong athletic abilities.

“This may be the best Baldwyn team I’ve seen, even better than last year,” Mattox said. “All the skill players are really good. The quarterback is a year older and gets the throws to them on time.”

Booneville enters the game after winning its season opener over Falkner 22-12. The Blue Devils were able to stifle the big-play ability from Walnut’s Monterio Hunt.

Limiting Baldwyn’s athletes from making plays in space will be a key to victory for Booneville.

“They are hard to match up with,” Mattox said. “There isn’t just one guy you can key.”

Baldwyn has two playmakers at wide receiver who can put a lot of stress on the opposing defense. Calvin Harris caught two touchdowns last week, and Felix Hayes – who stars on the basketball team as well – added his own receiving touchdown to a 42-15 win against Mooreville.

“That’s the thing about us, it’s not just one kid,” Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray said. “I hope the advantage we have offensively is the defense has to choose which one to key on.”

The advantage has paid dividends with touchdowns so far early in the season.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ