Smithville offense gets going in second half

By Melissa Meador

Monroe Journal

HATLEY – Smithville (2-0) cruised in the second half of a game that was scoreless until nearly halftime, beating Hatley 40-9 on Friday.

Jordan Spratt’s 44-yard scoring run put the Noles on the board with 31 seconds left in the second quarter.

Smithville found the end zone three times in the third, off a Dustin Moffett pick six and two long touchdown runs of 37 and 69 yards by Dee Moore.

Hatley scored all nine of its points in a matter of 20 seconds early in the fourth quarter on a safety and a 51-yard touchdown pass from Will Cantrell to Jaylon Jernighan.

The Noles iced the win in the final minutes as senior quarterback Heath Noe found Wesley Grier and Moffett for two scores.

“I feel like we probably left some points on the board in the first half with some costly penalties,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Offensively, I felt like we spread the ball around tonight, which is good with a running back like Dee (Moore) and the great receivers we have.”