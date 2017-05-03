Softball Roundup: North Pontotoc sweeps, plays Mooreville next

By Gene Phelps

North Pontotoc, with freshman Cadi Beth Cates in the circle, defeated visiting Booneville 3-2 Tuesday in Game 2 to swept their MHSAA Class 3A fast-pitch softball series.

The Lady Vikings advanced to play defending state champion Mooreville in a Friday-Saturday state semifinals series.

Katelyn Matthews and Karley Robbins had two hits, including a double apiece, for North Pontotoc (17-10).

Class 2A

East Union 1-13, East Webster 3-3: Callie Frazier’s walk-off double in the fifth inning gave the Lady Urchins the victory in Game 3 and a sweep of the series after East Webster won earlier in the day.

East Union scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to build a 7-1 lead. Frazier, Emily Coggin, Raelee Bell, Kaitie Boatner and Rebecca Sheffield all contributed RBIs early in Game 3.

The Lady Urchins will play Division 1-2A rival Mantachie in a best-of-three state semifinals series Friday and Saturday.

Mantachie 9, Baldwyn 1: Behind a strong pitching performance by Lynsey Barber, the Lady Mustangs won Game 2 to sweep the state quarterfinals series.

Jade Miller and MacKenzie Guin had RBI doubles for Mantachie, which will play East Union in the state semifinals series Friday and Saturday.

Class 1A

Smithville 14, West Union 13: Callie Williams hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to lead the Lady Noles to a Game 2 victory and a quarterfinal series sweep. Next up, a semifinals series against rival Hamilton.

Hamilton 5, Vardaman 2: The Lady Rams advance to play Smithville in the semifinals later this week.

Class 5A

Neshoba Central 1-6, Saltillo 2-1: Saltillo lost the series, but its Game 2 victory was the first by a 5A team against Neshoba Central in four seasons.

Class 4A

Kosciusko 5, Houston 3: The Lady Whippets won Game 2 to sweep the series.

