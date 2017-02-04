South Pontotoc hopes fifth time is charm

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

Horace Kitchens worked 24 years for the Mississippi Highway Patrol before becoming South Pontotoc’s soccer coach.

“Coaching high school soccer has been one of the more important things in my life,” he told the Daily Journal in 2013, after being named Coach of the Year. “I love it. I love being with the kids.”

Kitchens also loves winning.

Today, his Lady Cougars play for the fifth consecutive year in the MHSAA Class 1-2-3A state championship match. The opponent at noon at Clinton High School football stadium will be Hattiesburg’s Sacred Heart.

South Pontotoc (18-1) defeated Mooreville 2-1 on penalty kicks earlier this week in the North state finals. Sacred Heart (13-4-2) defeated Madison St. Joseph 3-1 in the South finals.

Despite their success, Kitchens’ Lady Cougars have lost in the state finals each of the four previous seasons. However, he believes North state teams are becoming more competitive each season.

“I think soccer in the North has come a long way,” Kitchens said. “We’ve got teams who can compete with the South. We grow our players; we work their tails off trying to make them better.”

South Pontotoc is led by forwards Judith Mills, the team’s top scorer, and Belle Mills. Midfielder Nevin Holley controls the middle and defender Kaylee Stewart heads up a strong defense.

Senior forward Mary Margaret Parker leads the Lady Crusaders with 18 goals. Seventh-grade keeper Jillian Hall has 54 saves in the goal.

Oxford duo

Oxford’s defending 5A state champion girls and the boys play at 4 p.m. (girls) today against West Harrison and 6 p.m. (boys) against West Jones in the title matches at Madison Central.

• The Lady Chargers (18-0) are led by freshman forward Morgan O’Connor, who has recorded 44 goals this season, including four in her team’s 6-1 North state win against Germantown.

• Oxford’s boys (17-2) reached today’s match with a 3-1 North state victory against Germantown.

