After Spring: Offensive Line

Second in a series …

The most successful offenses need talented linemen, certainly, but a common characteristic in most is a line with experience and depth.

Ole Miss has its most of those two things that it has had under Hugh Freeze.

Not all of that depth is young. There are some intriguing young pieces, though, as Freeze has made linemen a priority in recruiting as much as possible. If there’s a tell-tale sign of scholarship reductions it’s the fact that the 2017 class has just two offensive linemen where Freeze has been signing four or five.

How quickly this group picks up the scheme of new offensive coordinator Phil Longo will go a long way in determining how much improvement the run game will see.

Linemen told us in the spring that there was very little change to blocking assignments they already knew. That sounds good at first, but you figure some change is necessary from a run game that had been inconsistent.

We’ll see how that develops.

Sophomore Greg Little will likely start at left tackle. A five-star recruit, many pegged Little as the second coming of Laremy Tunsil before Little ever arrived. That’s an unfair comparison.

He doesn’t appear to have the lock on the position that Tunsil did at the same time in his career, but you can watch Little in practice and see the athleticism and footwork.

During spring, though, senior Rod Taylor spent a lot of time with the ones at both tackles.

It’s clear that Freeze and offensive line coach Matt Luke have a comfort level with Taylor, and perhaps Taylor has grown from some of the maturity issues that plagued him earlier in his career.

The guess is that Little starts at left tackle and third-year sophomore Alex Givens at right and that Taylor is the first guy to spell either and gets a lot of snaps.

Sean Rawlings will start at center and will likely stay there. He started seven games at right tackle last year, the eighth game at center.

Juniors Javon Patterson and Jordan Sims are returning starters and left and right guards.

The top interior reserve appears to be senior Daronte Bouldin.

Redshirt freshman Eli Johnson made strides at center in the spring. It would not be shocking to see Patterson, who started at center several games last year, move there in an emergency situation.

Johnson could pop up at a guard spot as well.

Keep an eye on redshirt freshman Royce Newman as well. Coaches were pleased with the progress Newman made in the spring. However, he was mostly at left tackle. Barring injury the first reserve reps will likely go to Taylor there.