After Spring: Running Backs

Third in a series …

The quest to improve the run game led Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze to make a change at offensive coordinator after the 2016 season.

As the Rebels try to become better in short-yardage and the red zone, better in at least having the option to control a drive on the ground, they do so without a beast among the backs. There is no Derrick Henry, no Leonard Fournette. No massive, bone-jarring, tackle-breaking guy who is unbeaten when it comes to winning collisions.

We’ve all seen what Henry, Fournette and guys like them did for their teams.

The good news is there are plenty of teams that don’t have that back. You can still be successful in the run game.

What the Rebels do have at running back is depth.

Under Freeze it has usually been a position by committee. That changed last year when two of the Rebels’ top three backs – Jordan Wilkins and Eric Swinney – missed the entire season. Akeem Judd carried 164 times, 103 times more than the No. 2 running back, Eugene Brazley. That discrepancy in carries would not have happened with a healthy backfield.

Wilkins’ fate was known in August. He missed the season due to an administrative error related to his academics. Swinney was rated among the top running backs in the country in the 2015 recruiting class. A foot injury forced him to redshirt as a freshman, and he was not particularly missed among a field of veterans. His arrival was greatly anticipated last spring, and he ran with strength and power. Then he tore an ACL in the season opener on his first college carry.

Wilkins weighs in at 215 right now, Swinney at 210.

Wilkins has spoken about his eagerness to get back on the field, the determination he feels after being forced to sit out the 2016 season for reasons not of his own doing. Emotion does come into play in athletics. I tend to get lost in the numbers and matchups and sometimes overlook that. Drive could be a little something extra that makes a big difference for Wilkins. I thought he was the Rebels’ most physical running back at the end of 2015 already.

Swinney’s case is interesting. He was the only running back targeted in the 2015 class. Freeze and his staff went all in for Swinney, and they got him. Now he’s entering his third year in the program, but he’s little different from a true freshman in terms of game experience.

How will Swinney come back from the second major injury in his college career? That’s a big question. If Swinney comes back like the back that arrived two years ago Ole Miss could have a pretty good 1-2 punch with those guys. Swinney went full dress in the spring but was held out of all contact. He should be good to go in August.

Sophomore D’Vaughn Pennamon was a four-star recruit and rated the nation’s No. 6 running back in the Class of 2016 by 247Sports. He was underwhelming with not many carries – an average of 2.9 yards on 20 attempts – while he battled injuries as a freshman.

The Rebels also have Brazley, a true change-of-pace guy who flourishes more on the perimeter than between the tackles. He’s a guy who can go the distance with just a little space, something that put him on the radar of most fans in 2015 when he had two touchdown sprints of more than 70 yards. Last year his longest gain was 32 yards. He seems like a guy that a creative mind like Phil Longo might work to get in space.

The running game did some good things in the spring, but it was less than dominant. It’s hard to get a true read in practice when tackling is limited.

Bold Prediction: Ole Miss will not lead the league in rushing this season.

However, there’s a regional and national dialogue that tends to sleep on the Ole Miss running game, and that would be a mistake.

There is no huge game-changing back, but there is talent, a new scheme and commitment.

Getting better in the areas Freeze targeted when making a change to his staff would be a big improvement off the bat.

Parrish Alford