After Spring: Wide Receivers

Fourth in a series …

There is no position that Hugh Freeze has recruited to during his time at Ole Miss better than he’s recruited to wide receiver.

Laquon Treadwell is a generational type player, but the wide receivers now are the best collection of talent Freeze has had.

Damore’ea Stringfellow and Quincy Adeboyejo were good, but A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf, in my opinion, have a chance to be better.

DaMarkus Lodge was rated by 247Sports as the No. 42 overall player, the No. 6 wide receiver in the Class of 2015. In years past that type of player would have been a star at Ole Miss. On this team he’s one in a mix providing depth.

That’s not because Lodge has not been capable. Think back to that catch of Chad Kelly’s 50-yard throw at the end of the half against Georgia last year. No, Lodge doesn’t stand out in the group, because the group is so good.

Brown and Metcalf stand out because of their strength and physicality. The reality is both of them are very young at the college game.

The excitement around them is more about potential than production.

Brown had 29 catches as a freshman last year, two for touchdowns. I thought he was the Rebels’ best receiver at the end of the year. He certainly was in terms of yards after contact.

He showed that part of his game again in the Grove Bowl when he shook off Myles Hartsfield like an annoying insect and sprinted to the end zone.

There’s no telling what Metcalf might have accomplished last year had he not broken a foot in the second game. From the very beginning of the season opener Freeze exhibited a strong trust in Metcalf as an end zone option with the fade.

There’s a lot more that he can do.

Again, these guys are young, and expectation is a tough weight to carry. Both of them carried that weight at their respective high schools and arrived at the next level believing they would not only contribute but would be difference-makers. We’ll see how it goes, but there’s great potential.

And we haven’t even gotten to Van Jefferson.

Jefferson doesn’t have the size of the true sophomores, but his reliability and route-running enabled him, as a redshirt freshman, to beat out returning junior Markell Pack to start in the slot.

Jefferson had 49 catches for 543 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Pack averaged 14.3 yards on 11 catches and is also back.

There’s a lot of buzz around redshirt freshman Tre Nixon. Sometimes with a guy who redshirted you go into spring really watching and expected to be impressed. Nixon didn’t disappoint, but it was hard for anyone to stand out in the group because of its overall talent and the fact that Ole Miss was working a lot on the run game too. It wasn’t about throwing the ball every down.

Nixon was a top 200 player in the 2016 class according to 247Sports. Again, in a different time he doesn’t redshirt at Ole Miss.

I have been critical of the wide receivers for dropping passes at the end of last season in the transition from Kelly to Shea Patterson.

I don’t recall as many drops from Brown as from some others, but it was just not good for the overall group.

I didn’t see that problem in the spring. There are going to be drops, but I didn’t get see that as a major issue.

You figured there would be some timing and chemistry things to solve in that transition. It looks like the proper strides have been made, and more will be made in the summer’s “volunteer” work.

Overall, I like this group and expect a big year.

Parrish Alford