State archery championships today, Tuesday

Saltillo High School archery coach Jeff Cates learned a long time ago to never cut anybody from the team.

He points to sophomore John Upthegrove, who leads the five-time defending Class 5A state champion Tigers into today’s Archery in Mississippi Schools (AIMS) state championships at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center.

“John came out of nowhere,” Cates said. “He tried out, and I never cut anybody. He just got better and better. All the sudden, he’s up there.

“He’s been one of our most successful shooters. I never want to cut anybody. You never can tell.”

The Class 1-3-5A shoot is today. The 2-4-6A competition is scheduled for Tuesday.

Upthegrove posted the second-highest score – 293×300 – and had 23 10s in the North state qualifier. South Pontotoc’s Parker Flint led the North with a 293/23.

Saltillo won the 5A North qualifier with a 3331 team total and heads into today’s match as the favorite. South winner Picayune (3219) and North squad Lewisburg (3213) are the contenders.

“If we shoot our best, I like our chances,” Cates said. “We shot really well at North state, but we’ve been up and down this season.

“I never feel safe. Picayune is getting better every year. They’ve been second the last three or four years.”

Saltillo is one of four defending state champions from Northeast Mississippi returning to the AIMS championships.

North 3A champ South Pontotoc (3312), which won it first state title last season, returns as the favorite. Hatley (3276) and Franklin County (3221) are contenders. The Cougars are led by Flint and Matt Gibson.

North 2A champ Mantachie (3275), led by TJ Gatlin and Destyn Adams, is looking for its fourth consecutive state championship. East Union (3187), Ingomar (3168) and Enterprise (3074) are the contenders.

North 1A champ Tremont (3268), led by Caleb Brown, is bidding to win its fourth straight title. Pine Grove (3244), Smithville (3160) and Bogue Chitto (3063) will challenge.

Amory’s Andrew Houston and Itawamba AHS’s Baylee Senter and Noah Dill posted top 10 individual scores in the North qualifier. Both teams qualified for state.

