State parks offer handy escape for family travels

Outdoors Writer

For those looking to add a taste of the outdoors to their spring break plans, state parks throughout Mississippi offer the perfect opportunity to do just that. From horseback riding and mountain biking, canoe float trips, disc golf, walks through history and handy access to some of the very best fishing found anywhere, it’s all available to the public.

The history of disc golf reaches back more than 90 years, but its popularity in America has exploded over the past 15. Specialized discs introduced in the 1980s helped it catch on, and the convenience and inexpensive nature of the game have helped disc golf participation grow at a rate of 12 to 15 percent per year in that time.

Today there are more than 4,000 disc golf courses in the United States, one or more at many of Mississippi’s state parks. Two of the very best can be found at Trace State Park in Pontotoc County. At Trace State Park, a pair of 18-hole courses await both avid enthusiasts and the novice alike.

The park’s original course, Ol’ Warrior Run, offers a great balance of challenge and opportunity, with ample trees, hills and water hazards to keep any thrower on his toes. The Gold Course, however, takes the challenge to new heights and has consistently been rated number one in north Mississippi and in the top five nationally in informal conversations with disc golf professionals.

“I’ve played disc golf for 20 years and try to play a course in every state I visit,” Josh Massey, Trace State Park manager, says. “I’m happy to throw a round of 13 over par on The Gold Course.”

The course has been home to professional tournaments over the years, a practice Massey and park organizers hope to expand in the future.

“It’s a technical course, but one that requires significant distance and control as well,” Massey said.

The Gold Course is a par 68 that plays 4,685 feet and par 32 out, 5,251 feet and par 36 back.

Blue highway

For those looking to see the countryside from the back of a blue highway, Tishomingo State Park hosts a daily canoe trip for up to 32 people at a time, with all canoeing necessities provided. Setting off at 10 a.m. each day from mid April through mid October, depending on water conditions, the 6.25-mile float of Bear Creek can be undertaken at just about any pace its floaters prefer. Advance reservations are recommended.

“We take you up the stream and you float back down to the park,” Terry Harp, Tishomingo State Park manager, said. “We’ve been doing this a long time. We suggest two people per canoe, no pets, and recommend you bring a small, lunchbox-sized cooler. The average trip time is three hours. Some people paddle back faster than that, some stop here and there and enjoy the day. We ask that people be back by 2:30 at the latest.

“It’s a Class 1, leisurely float, with just a couple places that are tricky. There are shoals and gentle rapids, deep holes and a great view of nature. A lot of the route is canopied by trees. It’s beautiful.”

Tishomingo State Park is home to a landscape more akin to the Smoky Mountains, with tall, rocky bluffs and a wonderful array of hiking trails to enjoy.

The park offers 62 campsites with full RV hookups, 17 primitive campsites, six cabins, a cottage and a group camp facility. A historic lodge and three pavilions offer facilities for gatherings large and small. A playground, ball field, volleyball court and swimming pool keep visitors of any age entertained. Disc golf and compass courses draw those looking for an interactive walk through nature.

The park’s 45-acre Haynes Lake is stocked with catfish, bream and bass and offers an outstanding fishing opportunity.