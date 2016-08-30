Still a mystery: Bulldogs lack ‘complete clarity’ on starting QB

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – As expected, the first question asked at Dan Mullen’s initial game week press conference Monday was about who Mississippi State would start at quarterback in Saturday’s opener against South Alabama.

Without hesitation, Mullen quipped “Nick Williams.”

Of course, there is no one with that name on the roster but simply a combination of the three quarterbacks vying for the job – Nick Fitzgerald, Nick Tiano and Damian Williams.

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you, we’re going to play more than one quarterback and we will probably play more than one in the first quarter,” Mullen said. “I’m not trying to be deceptive or any of that stuff. I was hoping to have complete clarity that there was a defined No. 1 and I don’t think there is yet.”

Mullen will however give the two veterans – Williams, a redshirt junior, and Fitzgerald, a redshirt sophomore – the majority of the reps in practice this week.

“I want to see how guys are going to handle the next two to three days implementing a game plan for this week and see if one guy handles it much better than another guy or if somebody struggles with it,” Mullen said.

Williams has one career start, in the 2013 Egg Bowl as a true freshman, and Fitzgerald took a majority of the snaps last season against Troy with Dak Prescott falling ill on the eve of the game.

Williams and Fitzgerald both led the Bulldogs to victory in those contests.

“Both performed well in the tough situations they were thrown into,” Mullen said. “I want to give those guys an opportunity and see how they perform on Saturday.”

Tiano will still receive his share of snaps to continue preparing for what Mullen referred to as a “bright future.”

