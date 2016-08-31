Still time to sign up for Tupelo Marathon

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Sunday’s 35th annual Tupelo Marathon will be Mike Lail’s last as the race’s director.

“There’s so much worked involved and I don’t have the time I need to do the job,” he said.

Lail’s first year as the local marathon’s director was 1997. He later took two years off, but came back in recent years to take the reins again. All together, he’s been involved the with 26.2-mile race for 29 years.

The marathon and half marathon are scheduled to step off at 5 a.m. Sunday from the BancorpSouth Arena. Both races finish inside the arena.

Lail says the numbers are down again this year.

“We didn’t have 200 signed up six weeks ago,” he said. “We usually have 750 registered by July 1. We’re losing people. They’re not running distances anymore.”

For the second straight year there will be race day registration. In many of the previous years, registration was closed long before race day.

The registration fee is $85 for the marathon and $65 for the half marathon. Interested runners can register on-line at runsignup.com.

“I think procrastination is one of the reasons for the low numbers,” Lail said. “All the years we capped the registration, we knew the number. Now we don’t know how many we’ll have.”

Lail thinks seeking sponsorship would give the race some security.

“The beauty of it is that’s it’s always been a small-town race,” he said. “The T-shirt (with a skull logo) always sold the race.”

Last year’s male open winner was Jackson’s Jason Wheat, who covered the course in 3 hours, 12 minutes. Mary Carleton Johnston of Birmingham was the female open winner in 3:22.

The half-marathon winners were Eric Knight, Memphis (1:31) and Elizabeth Randall, Oxford (1:40).

gene.phelps@journalinc.com

Twitter: @genephelps