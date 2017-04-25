Stingy Tigers dominate 3A series

By Blake Morgan

NETTLETON – About the only thing to slow down the Nettleton baseball team on Monday night was the umpires, who showed up about 45 minutes late.

From the opening pitch, the Tigers controlled Game 2 of the first round of the 3A state playoffs against Water Valley in dominating fashion.

The Tigers won 7-1 to clinch the series after winning 10-0 in Game 1.

“I’m proud of the way our guys competed,” Nettleton coach Will Hawkins said. “Water Valley is a real young team and has a real bright future. Our guys came out and hit it well.”

In the first inning, Nettleton scored four runs to dispel any notion of a potential upset early in the contest. The Tigers also had five hits in the inning with three being doubles for good measure.

The hits kept coming as the Tigers finished with 10 total hits. Coleton Ausbern, Grady Gardner and Chase Scruggs all finished with multiple hits for the game.

“We’re just trying to have fun,” Ausbern said. “We’re just playing baseball now, it’s win or go home in the playoffs. It’s fun.”

Cameron Cruber was on the mound for Nettleton (19-8) and came away with the victory. He only allowed three hits and finished the game with seven strikeouts.

Only one Water Valley (8-17) batter came away with an extra-base hit, which was a triple from losing pitcher Dre McCray, who helped out his effort by scoring the only run later in the inning.

The fielding was crisp for the Tigers, who committed no errors.

The strong performances have been commonplace for Nettleton.

Of its 19 victories this season, this was Nettleton’s 12th of holding an opponent to one or zero runs.

“We have a real junior-heavy team, and they’ve had to grow up,” Hawkins said. “They have done a nice job of doing that and coming through at the right times.”

Nettleton advances to face New Site, starting Friday at home.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ