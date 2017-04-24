Stratton looks strong in mile-high relief effort

Daily Journal, wire reports

Chris Stratton made a strong return to the major leagues on Saturday night.

The former Tupelo standout, a first-round draft pick out of Mississippi State in 2012, pitched three innings of hitless relief for San Francisco in a 12-3 loss at Colorado.

He struck out three and walked one.

“I felt comfortable out there,” said Stratton, who made seven relief appearances for the big-league club last season. He was called up from Triple-A on Friday.

“That gives the guys a break,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Stratton’s performance. “We’ve had some long innings here.”

There was buzz after the game about Stratton’s curveball – a tough pitch to throw in Denver’s mile-high Coors Field.

“In a place like this, if you can get a curveball working, you work with it,” Stratton said.