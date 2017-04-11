Stroud resigns as New Albany girls coach

By Donica Phifer

New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY – After 13 years as the head coach for New Albany’s girls’ basketball program, John Stroud announced his resignation on Monday.

“The whole season, I’ve been thinking that this might be my last year,” Stroud said, “It’s just good timing. I have two businesses in town that keep me busy, and it’s a good time for the team, too. We have a young group of girls now, there won’t be any seniors on the team next year. I didn’t want to leave with a big senior class coming in.”

As head coach for the Lady Bulldogs, Stroud led the team to a 248-131 record and a Class 4A state title in 2011.

New Albany also made appearances in the MHSAA’s state tournament in 2009 as a semifinalist, 2010 where the team finished as the Class 4A runner-up, and 2015 when the Lady Bulldogs lost in triple overtime to Bay High School in the quarterfinal round.

He also led the New Albany’s boys program to back-to-back state championships in 1986-87.

While Stroud resigned from coaching the Bulldogs, he isn’t convinced this is the end of his coaching career.

Stroud’s career includes 32 years of coaching, including three years as the head coach of the New Albany boys basketball program and two years at East Mississippi Community College.

Following his time at EMCC, Stroud moved to Millsaps College where he spent 13 seasons with the Majors.

Stroud, a native of Myrtle and a graduate of West Union, played college basketball at Ole Miss and moved on to spend two years playing pro basketball – first with the Houston Rockets 1980 and then in the Spanish Pro League.

“Basketball has been my life for so many years,” Stroud said, “I stayed with it so long because I love it.”

New coach named

The New Albany school board approved current Lady Bulldogs assistant coach Micha Washington to take over as head coach. Washington is a New Albany graduate and a former player of Stroud’s who was part of the 2011 state championship team.

