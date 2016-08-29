Super-sized opening week starts Thursday

By John L. Pitts

Daily Journal

The opening weekend of college football is so big this year, it’s going to take five days.

It begins with a batch of games on Thursday night, including the season’s SEC opener, and continues through Monday night when No. 11 Ole Miss plays No. 4 Florida State in Orlando.

Mississippi State and Southern Miss will stick with good ol’ Saturday openers – the Bulldogs at home against South Alabama at 11 a.m. and the Golden Eagles at Kentucky for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Two SEC teams that are unlikely to figure into the champ-ionship race will get league play started Thursday night, as South Carolina visits Vanderbilt for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

No. 9 Tennessee also opens on Thursday, at home against Appalachian State.

By the time the Rebels and Seminoles take the field on Monday night, it’s possible – if unlikely – that Florida State could be playing with a chance to be the nation’s top-ranked team.

The AP poll’s top three teams all have potentially dangerous openers away from home – No. 1 Alabama against No. 20 Southern Cal at Arlington, Texas; No. 2 Clemson at Auburn; and No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 15 Houston, in that city’s NFL stadium.

