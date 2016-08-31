Swinney eager to contribute

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – When news came down that Ole Miss running back Jordan Wilkins would miss this season, Eric Swinney knew his role would change.

He’s ready for the challenge, he says.

Swinney would have been part of the rotation anyway. He’ll likely be a bigger part now.

How the running backs will sub in and out remains to be seen. The Rebels open the season against No. 4 Florida State on Monday night in Orlando.

Running back by committee has kind of been the thing at Ole Miss under Hugh Freeze. Akeem Judd will be the starter. The season opener will give an indication as to whether the committee will expand or if its anticipated members will get more snaps.

Pass protection is a big part of determining a running back’s playing time. Swinney touches on that and much more here: