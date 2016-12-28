Tallahassee is the place to be for Cam Akers

BY BRANDON SHIELDS

SPECIAL TO THE DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON – The Cam Akers mystery has come to an end.

Akers, a five-star running back and Mississippi’s top college football prospect, committed to Florida State onWednesday night in front of his Clinton High School teammates, friends and family at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Akers chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and LSU.

In explaining his choice, Akers alluded to Clinton’s nickname, the Arrows.

“Florida State just offered the best situation for me with Dalvin Cook leaving for the NFL Draft and I can go in and work for a starting position,” Akers said.“It is like family down there. Tallahassee isn’t far from home, so all the arrows are pointing toward Florida State.”

Florida State is known for producing running backs and Akers said that was a big factor in his decision.

“It came down to the school that best fit me and could get me to where I want to be in the next three to four years,” he said.

Akers (5-foot-11, 213 pounds), the top-rated running back in the country according to Rivals, threw for 3,128 yards with 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions and rushed for 2,105 yards with 34 touchdowns to help lead Clinton to a 14-1 record and claim the Class 6A state championship earlier this month. It was the first state title in the school’s history.

“No. 1 priority throughout the season was leading my team to a state championship and it was a blessing to do that,” Akers said. “I give credit to my teammates I could not this without them. Everybody supported each other and the community got behind us it was great.”

SOLID DECISION

Akers said he made up his mind to pick Florida State two days ago.

“It was kind of hectic because I was getting messages on Twitter and was like I should just go ahead and get it over with, but I decided to wait,” he said. “Today was the day and I’m happy and I’m proud of it.”