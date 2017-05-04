TCPS, Nanih Waiya tied in 1A state golf

By Gene Phelps

Two friends will play today at Big Oaks with a lot riding on their rounds.

Tupelo Christian Prep’s Jackson Mills and Nanih Waiya’s Jacob Kight are competing for MHSAA Class 1A State Golf Tournament medalist honors.

TCPS and Nanih Waiya were tied after Monday’s first round with 338 scores. They are the only two teams in the competition. TCPS is the defending team champion.

Kight, the defending 1A medalist, shot a 2-over-par 74 to take a 1-shot lead over Mills.

“We’ve played together for a few years,” Mills said. “We’re friends. It’s going to be a fun, competitive round.”

Parker Brooks of TCPS and Trent Gilbertson of Sacred Heart are tied for third with 79. Hamilton’s Stone Tipton is fourth with an 80.

The players battled windy conditions most of the opening round.

“Conditions were tough,” TCPS coach Grant Smallwood said. “We didn’t get the start we wanted. Credit Nanih Waiya. We’ve got to come out tomorrow and keep the ball low, out of the wind, and grind it out.”

On the battle between Kight and Mills, the coach said, “(Kight) does a great job. Jackson is playing steady with him. They’re going to be fun to watch.”

CLASS 2A

Three teams – Walnut 338, Bruce 339, Baldwyn 342 – are in the championship hunt in today’s final round at The Dogwoods in Grenada.

Bruce’s Cameron Clarke shot a 6-under 64 to lead in the medalist hunt. Walnut’s Kyle Meeks was four shots back at 68. Garrett Gray led Baldwyn with an 80.

CLASS 4A

St. Stanilaus shot a 327 to take the opening round lead in the MHSAA Class 4A Golf at Dancing Rabbit.

Corinth is 10 strokes back at 337 and New Albany is 20 back at 347. Dean Garrett of New Albany recorded the low area score with a 7-over 79.

