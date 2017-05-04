TCPS prepares for 1A playoff battle with Pine Grove

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

Last season’s Tupelo Christian Prep baseball team had a relentless fight, led by its senior core, that never gave up under any circumstances.

TCPS head coach Will Lowrey believed that fight was what brought the MHSAA 1A state championship to Belden last season.

This year’s squad? He isn’t so sure their fight is comparable, since the team has yet to truly be pushed in the playoffs.

TCPS won its first series over Brooks by a combined score of 44-5 in two games, the followed up with a combined 17-2 sweep over Myrtle in the following round.

The Eagles (20-10) will enter a best-of-three series with Game 1 tonight at home against Pine Grove.

“We are much more consistent now,” Lowrey said. “Pine Grove is going to be a test.”

The biggest likely test Pine Grove (18-11) will offer TCPS is in pitcher Brock Lindley. The senior has posted an 8-1 record with a 1.81 ERA.

Lindley also leads the team in RBIs with 26 while batting .344 batting average with 25 runs scored.

Pine Grove also brings in a coach with a wealth of experience in Vince McLemore.

“They present a challenge,” Lowrey said. “And everybody with baseball in Northeast Mississippi knows Vince McLemore and what he’s done. I have tremendous respect for him. He’s a great coach.”

TCPS will counter with their own strong pitching. Though he may not start Game 1, John Mark Jolly has a 7-3 record and a 2.55 ERA.

In the batters’ box, Jolly has a .453 batting average with 34 hits and 21 RBIs.

Jolly is part of a trio of seniors that have been the leaders of this year’s team. Kamryn Randolph and A.J. Bratton are the other.

Randolph and Bratton have combined for 50 hits this season.

“They have been the leaders,” Lowrey said. “The older guys, they have been through it before.”

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ