TCPS, Tupelo hosting state boys golf today

Tupelo Christian Prep’s boys golf team begins defense of its 2016 state championship today when it hosts the MHSAA Class 1A Championships at Big Oaks in Saltillo.

The two-day, 36-hole event runs through Thursday.

Tupelo High is hosting Class 6A at the Tupelo Country Club today and Thursday. Class 2A is at Dogwood in Grenada and Class 3A at Dancing Rabbit in Choctaw.

Next week, May 8-9, Class 5A plays in Canton and Class 3A in Pearl.

TCPS is led by seniors Parker Brooks and Joshua Miles, and freshman Jackson Mills.

TCPS will host the girls MHSAA Class I state tournament next week at Big Oaks. Nettleton’s Riley Mayhew is the defending medalist.

