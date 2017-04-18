TCPS wins own golf invitational

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

SALTILLO – Grant Smallwood left Big Oaks on Monday feeling pretty good about his Tupelo Christian Prep golf team.

TCPS, the defending MHSAA Class 1A state champions, won their own Eagle Invitational by six strokes (311) against 4A New Albany (317) in the 11-team field.

“This was probably our best round this season,” Smallwood said. “They’re all returners. These guys have played at top levels for two years. They know this course like the backs of their hands.”

Familiarity is a good thing, too. TCPS will host the Division 1-1A Tournament next week and the MHSAA 1A State Tournament May 3-4 at Big Oaks.

Parker Brooks, a senior, opened his 18-hole round with a triple bogey on No. 1, but recovered to record an even-par 72. He followed his rough start with four birdies on the front nine and completed his round with a birdie on 18.

“The first hole has been an Achilles heel for him,” Smallwood said. “He played well the rest of the day.”

Joshua Miles shot a 75, Jackson Mills 77, Ben Woolhouse 87 and Sam Newell 95 for TCPS. Smallwood credits the improving play of Woolhouse and Newell with improving the Eagles’ chances of defending their state title.

“Nanih Waiya, last year’s runner-up, has everybody back,” Smallwood said, looking ahead to the state tournament. “(Hattiesburg) Sacred Heart, a contender in the previous seasons, doesn’t have a full team.”

MEEKS MEDALIST

Walnut’s Kye Meeks recorded a 5-under-par 67 to win medalist honors. He birdied 7, 8, 11, 15 and 16 during his round.

Amory’s Cameron Koehn finished second with a 3-under 69. Not a bad finish after he bogeyed three holes on his front nine. He birdied 10, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 on the back nine. His birdie attempt on 18 lipped out.

New Albany was led by Dean Garrett 75, Boone Faulkner 78, Jack Cooper 80 and Caleb McDonald 84.

The late afternoon rain washed a majority of the girls competition. Nettleton’s Riley Mayhew, last year’s MHSAA Class I state tournament medalist, recorded a 3-under 69 to lead in the clubhouse.