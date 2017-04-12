That’s a wrap: Bulldogs put a bow on spring drills

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State may have played its spring game on Saturday, but that wasn’t the end of things.

The Bulldogs didn’t officially put a bow on spring drills until Tuesday afternoon when they held their final practice.

“The spring game is kind of a different deal,” said MSU coach Dan Mullen. “It’s very watered down because you’re splitting guys up into teams and there’s a bunch of guys not playing because of the live tackling, so you’re protecting guys.

“Today was probably much more in-depth than the spring game was with us getting a look at things on film that we really needed to get done.”

Mullen revealed on Tuesday that rising junior wide receiver Malik Dear had suffered a torn left ACL early on during spring practices and has already undergone surgery to repair his knee.

“It’ll be a while before we know where he’s at or whether he’ll be available next season or not,” Mullen said. “It’ll probably be well into August before we have an idea whether he’ll be able to play next year.”

Dear was MSU’s third- leading receiver last season with 23 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 124 rushing yards and another score and also returned kicks.

The 5-foot-9, 224- pounder does have a redshirt year available.

Mullen praised two players that stood out in Dear’s absence during the spring.

“I thought Keith Mixon and Deddrick Thomas had an excellent spring stepping up in that position and that role,” Mullen said.

No big issues

Dear wasn’t the only Bulldog on the sideline during the spring game. Offensive linemen Deion Calhoun and Elgton Jenkins, defensive backs Tolando Cleveland, Maurice Smitherman and Brandon Bryant, wide receiver Donald Gray, tight ends Farrod Green and Justin Johnson and linebackers Leo Lewis and Dez Harris did not dress out on Saturday.

“In talking with our trainers, there’s really not much that should linger past them coming back and getting into summer training in June,” Mullen said. “There were a bunch of guys that were banged up that just weren’t cleared for that day.”

