Tigers open 5A series with road win

By Brandon Shields

Special to the Journal

MADISON – All it took was two big innings for Saltillo.

The Tigers scored three runs in the third inning and four in the fifth to hold off Germantown 7-5 in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A Baseball playoffs on Friday night.

Game 2 is set for today at Saltillo at 7 p.m.

“We were able to get guys on base and keep our approaches at the plate like we’ve preached to the guys all week and lay off the breaking pitches,” said Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds. “That’s key at this time of year, putting the ball in play with runners on base.”

With Saltillo down 4-0 and with bases loaded in the top of third, three-hole hitter Ty Hill smacked a bases-clearing triple to right field to cut the Germantown lead to 4-3.

“Over the past couple of weeks Ty has been struggling of hitting the ball the opposite way,” Reynolds said. “We worked on that all week, and he came through when we needed him.”

In fifth inning the Tigers plated four runs thanks to a two-run single to center by Dylan Hitchcock, and Hayden Palmer would follow with a two-run double down the left field to put Saltillo up for good at 7-4.

“Any time you can capitalize with runners in scoring position you give yourself a good chance to win, and we did that,” Reynolds said. “Our division helps us prepare for the playoffs, and we’ve been in these type of games all year, and now we’ve got a chance to close it at out at home tomorrow.”

Dylan Hitchcock (8-1) got the win on the mound for Saltillo, lasting 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, four earned runs and struck out five.

Ty Hill had two hits to lead Saltillo (18-8).

Mark Smith had a two-run double and Carson Fisher had a two-run home run as part of a four-run first inning for Germantown (22-7).

“We were able to hit in the first, and then their pitcher settled in after that,” said Germantown coach Brian Hardy. “We got to go up there and try to win and get it back for Game 3. That’s the plan now.”