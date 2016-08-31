Tigers prep for Thursday opener

By David Wheeler

Special to the Journal

Head football coaches value knowledge, and Northeast Tigers’ coach Greg Davis certainly likes what he knows about his 2016 squad.

But this week brings a frustrating unknown – just who the heck are the Pearl River Wildcats?

Davis and the Tigers will find out about Pearl River on Thursday night, as the two football teams collide at 6:30 p.m. in Booneville, part of the opening of the 2016 Mississippi junior college football season.

“We don’t know anything about Pearl River, we’re blind,” said Davis, entering his second season in charge of the Tigers. “They’ve got a new coaching staff, and that’s a tough thing.

“But it’s going to be an interesting game.”

Pearl River is coming off a 2-7 season, and are under first-year head coach David Saunders. Last season, Northeast beat Pearl River 26-23 on Oct. 17.

But that was last season, and while the Tigers do sport a mixture of veteran and new faces, Davis likes the potential of this year’s Tigers.

“The only way to find out if we’re ready is to play Thursday night,” Davis said. “I feel confident we’ve addressed everything we’ve can address.

“But there are a lot of what-ifs.”

Ready to roar

Northeast also only managed a 2-7 effort last season, but Davis feels the Tigers are ready for success.

That gut feeling begins with the defense, with Davis looking especially at the middle of the unit for Game 1 leadership.

Linemen Anthony Rush and Blake McClain and linebackers Demarcus Rogers (Tupelo) and Brenden Williams will be key, as perhaps will corner Keawvis Cummings (Shannon).

Davis has yet to name a starting quarterback, but fully expects to rotate sophomore Bailey Walker (Lake Cormorant) and Mason Cunningham.

Impact plays could also come from running back Dorian Banks and wide receivers Toreano Minor and Cameron Montgomery (Shannon).

Northeast lost last season’s opener 40-23 to Gulf Coast, after leading 14-3 early. A missed first-half field goal, and back-to-back turnovers in the third quarter are still sore spots for Davis.

“It’s who plays the best special teams, and who takes care of the football in the first game,” Davis said. “With the unknown of Pearl River, we have to prepare for every avenue.”