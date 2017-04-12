Tigers win error-filled contest

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ripley and Lafayette combined for seven errors Tuesday, a sloppy defensive night for both teams.

The difference? Ripley capitalized on its opportunities with six runs off five errors to defeat Lafayette 9-3 in the Division 2-4A matchup.

“We knew they were going to be really scrappy and not quit, so we had to match them that same intensity,” Ripley coach Joel Gafford said.

In the top of the fourth inning, with Lafayette leading 3-2, catcher Ross Ingram lost the ball, which brought one Ripley runner home to tie the game.

Ingram fired a ball high above Luke Gossett on third base and into the outfield in the fifth inning, bringing home the two Ripley runners on second and third to give the Tigers the lead for good.

Back-to-back errors in the sixth inning brought in three more runs for Ripley and in the seventh, a bad toss to first base cost Lafayette another run.

“Those are plays you have to make against a team and a pitcher like that,” Lafayette coach Greg Lewis said.

In contrast, Lafayette scored one run off Ripley’s two errors.

Austin Wilson had a two-RBI double in the third to bring home two runs for Lafayette. The Commodores would not have much success after that point. Wilson’s hit was the only one of the night for Lafayette.

Jus Medlin was on the mound for the Tigers and dominated the game after the third inning. He struck out 11 batters, including the final seven to close out the game.

His pitching got better as the game wore on.

“In the beginning of the game, I didn’t feel good at all,” Medlin said. “I just couldn’t find my stuff. As the game went on I kept making adjustments with my arm. Finally, in the fourth inning, I found it.”

The win clinches the division for Ripley (19-1, 9-0), while Lafayette (10-13-1, 6-3) will need to win the rematch on Thursday to claim second and secure home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @blakemorganDJ