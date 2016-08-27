Toppers’ defense delivers

By Ethan Turner

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Defense was the name of the game Friday.

In a matchup that pitted the Houston Hilltoppers against the Calhoun City Wildcats, it was Houston and its defense that pulled out the win, 21-7.

Bobby Townsend scored first for the Hilltoppers as he rushed in from three yards out to give Houston a 7-0 lead.

Calhoun City (1-1), the Journal’s No. 3-ranked small school, responded as Jessie Nabors scored for the Wildcats on a 17-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

After the score by the Wildcats, the Hilltoppers (1-1) defense stepped up. The Wildcats would not score again as the Houston defense pressured and confused them.

“We’ve got to block people up front, or we can’t run any offense,” Calhoun City head coach Perry Liles said. “I was proud of our defense. Offensively, we couldn’t get anything done.”

The Houston defense also provided its offense fantastic field position by forcing numerous turnovers.

With the defense stalling Calhoun City, it was the Houston offense that found success. After a Calhoun City fumble, the Toppers capped the drive with a touchdown run by quarterback Urriah Shephard.

Houston’s final TD came on a 31-yard pass to Zykiel Virges from Shephard.

“We finally played Topper football,” Houston head coach Ty Hardin said. “We did what we’re known to do. My guys deserve all the credit.”

Extra Points

Turning Point: Late in the third quarter, a Calhoun City would fumble would give Houston the ball, and a few plays later the Hilltoppers would take the lead 21-7.

Point Man: Houston’s Shephard passed for 131 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 58 yards and a score

Talking Point: “Last week we didn’t do the right things at practice to prepare,” Hardin said. “This week we did.”

Notes

• This is the second win in a row for Houston over Calhoun City

• This was Ty Hardin’s first win as Houston’s head coach

• In his first game at running back, Houston freshman Bobby Townsend rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown.

