Troopers sweep into third round

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

SPRINGVILLE – Mooreville’s hitting has been rounding into shape at the right time of the season.

The Troopers got the sweep over South Pontotoc on Saturday in the second round of the 3A baseball state playoffs with a 8-1 victory in Game 2 after winning 9-1 on Friday. Mooreville had a total of 21 hits in the series.

“Our pitching has been outstanding all year,” Mooreville coach Derek Thompson said. “It’s always been if we could get out hitting to where we knew it could be, we had a chance to be pretty good. We’re starting to do that now.”

Mooreville (22-8) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a Cason Hankins single to shallow left field brought home Andy Franks.

South Pontotoc (19-11) responded in the bottom of the second inning with a home run from Jonathan Weeks.

The Weeks home run was the only hit for the Cougars. Mooreville’s Will Armistead otherwise dominated, striking out seven in a complete game.

“He kept us off balance and we couldn’t get runners on,” South Pontotoc oach Bryan Buckner said.

Mooreville kicked into gear after first two innings. The third inning had the Troopers bring home a run and the fourth had three more.

In the sixth inning, Andy Franks netted his second RBI of the game with his third single on four at-bats.

South Pontotoc was also hurt by six errors in the game, the last error was when the ball was bobbled in the infield at third which helped plate Mooreville’s final run.

Mooreville had eleven hits for the game and had no trouble finding the holes in the South Pontotoc defense.

Thick as thieves

The Troopers showed their seasoned base running and athleticism stealing five bases which consistently helped runners get into scoring position.

“Running the bases is one of our strong points,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of guys with a lot of speed.”

Mooreville advances to the third round and will face the winner of the Nettleton-New Site series when action begins again on Thursday in Mooreville.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ