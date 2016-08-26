It’s tuneup time: Get your bow as ready as you are

By Kevin Tate

Outdoors Writer

With the first days of archery season now just a little more than a month away, a few moments spent checking critical gear can avoid lots of disappointment down the road.

Compound bows are amazing machines, but they require maintenance just like any other. Knowing what to look for and how to fix it are important elements of responsible ownership. For a quick checklist, here are a few items the bow-tuning experts have to offer:

• Make sure your strings and your cables are waxed. Wax helps both of these critical components do their job without snagging or breaking. Cables and strings in need of wax will typically appear dry, with a gray or white color, and may show signs of wear in the form of fraying or fuzz.

Bow wax is available in tube form from your local archery shop. Spread a small amount of wax on a section of string or cable, then rub the area vigorously with a piece of leather to heat the wax up so it can coat evenly.

• Check your arrows for cracks or dents, especially if you’re shooting aluminum arrows instead of carbon. Dispose of any that don’t appear to be sound.

• Re-fletch any arrows that need new fletchings or vanes.

• Check your sight pins to make sure they are not loose or have any broken parts. If your setup includes a piece of rubber tubing that keeps your peep sight pointed down range, check it for dry rot or wear before it calls itself to your attention by breaking. A slap in the eye with a rubber hose is not an ideal start to a new bow season.

• Sharpen or replace broadheads. Many mechanical and fixed-blade broadheads offer replaceable parts or can be simply replaced altogether. More traditional broadheads, however, require regular sharpening whether they’ve been used or not. Like a pocket knife on a stick, oxidation alone can cause them to dull and they should be touched up often.

• If your bow is a dual-cam model, make sure their timing is on. Check for this by slowly drawing the bow. As you bring the string back, both should break over at the same time. If, instead of a single “bump,” you feel two separate bumps, the cams are out of time and should be brought to the attention of a professional.

• Consider taking your bow to an archery shop for a tune up.

A professional archery shop will make sure your nock point and rest are aligned correctly. It will also service the cams and check for any other problems the bow may have developed, either in use or in storage.

Avoiding crossbow blues

Crossbows, which have become wildly popular of late, have a few key points all their own that require minding.

“The life and death of crossbows is rail lube,” Paul McDaniel, of Mud Creek Archery, in Tupelo, says.

The rail on a crossbow is where an arrow, or bolt, sits once loaded and before it’s fired. The crossbow’s string, which needs wax just like those found on vertical bows, will not last long if the crossbow’s rail is left dry.

“Additionally, when you’re loading your crossbow, make sure the nock is turned correctly and engaged with the string,” McDaniel said. “Too often, people assume if the odd-colored fletching is turned down, that’s all they have to look for, but the nock may not match up. If you fire your crossbow with the nock not fully engaged, it’s essentially the same thing as dry firing it.”

Dry firing a bow or crossbow, which means drawing either and dropping the string without having an arrow properly loaded, has catastrophic consequences for either instrument’s structure and must be avoided.

“In both cases,” McDaniel said, “don’t store your bow or crossbow in the heat, and don’t shoot a bow that is hot. Even modern bows can de-laminate and shatter to ruins if you’re not careful.”