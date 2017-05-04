Tupelo baseball preps for familiar foe

By David Wheeler

Daily Journal

Sometimes, the road through the playoffs can be a blind path.

But Tupelo’s baseball team opens its Class 6A quarterfinal series tonight at home against a known foe – DeSoto Central.

On April 1, Tupelo defeated the Jaguars 5-1 behind a two-hit, five-strikeout performance by Charlie Greer. It gives the Wave a point of reference about their opponent in this best-of-three series.

“You have to think about that game when thinking about this series, but you can’t say, ‘Yes we won that game, so we should win this series,’ ” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said. “You have to have a really good plan to advance in the playoffs.”

First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Tupelo (20-9) comes into this series off a 2-0 sweep of Warren Central, getting a no-hitter in Game 1 from Jackson Bridges in a 5-0 win, and needing extra innings for a 3-2 victory in the second game.

Bridges and Greer figure to start one of the first two contests. The Tupelo offense saw junior Josh Smith bump his team-leading batting average up to .402, while the Division 2-6A MVP in 2015, LaBryant Siddell, is next at .375.

“At the time, we were playing pretty well when we beat them,” said Reed of the regular season meeting with DeSoto Central. “But the emotions will be so much higher in the playoffs.”

DeSoto Central (23-7) dispatched Starkville in two games in its previous series, winning 7-6 and 14-0.

The Game 1 visitors have three regulars batting over .340, led by senior Ryan Nemnich (.348), sophomore Kameron James (.345), and senior Drew Thomas (.343). But the Jaguars also have two underclassmen with at least 28 plate appearances with lofty averages – Hunter French (.406) and Blaze Jordan (.536).

DeSoto Central has three pitchers with 30-plus innings on the season, led by Matthew Taylor (6-2) and Reed Lodgson (6-2).

Game 2 of the series is at DeSoto Central Friday at 7 p.m., and Game 3, if needed would be back in Tupelo on Saturday.

david.wheeler@journalinc.com

Twitter: @oldmandavid