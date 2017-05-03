Tupelo girls win first state golf title

By John L. Pitts

Tupelo won its first MHSAA Class III state girls golf championship in dramatic fashion Tuesday afternoon in Vicksburg, edging first-day leader D’Iberville by a stroke.

“This is the best we’ve played as a team and as individuals all year,” Tupelo coach Sherry Rial said.

Senior Michaela Bryan (78-76–154) finished third overall to lead the Lady Wave, while junior teammate Margaret Hill had a five-stroke improvement (86-81–167) that was one of the keys to a winning effort at Clear Creek Golf Club.

“Michaela has been calling Margaret the MVP, because she chipped in for a birdie on the front nine,” Rial said. “Looking back, that was crucial for us.”

Tupelo finished at 164-157–321, with D’Iberville (157-165–322) second and Warren Central (166-164–330) third.

“We knew it was going to be close,” Bryan said. “But seeing the number actually up there, and it being by one shot, just makes it more surreal. I’m over the moon right now. I don’t know how to describe it.”

Defending champion

Mississippi State signee Hannah Levi (65-68–133) of D’Iberville dominated to successfully defend her individual state title.

“She was fun to watch,” Rial said of Levi, “but Michaela hung right in there with her.”

Runner-up Karley Whittington (69-71–140) of Warren Central won back-to-back state titles in 2014-15.

“We knew it was going to be a nailbiter,” Bryan said. “{span}It hadn’t hit me until we were on the tee box of that last hole. I looked at Karley and was like, ‘This is it.’

“I had to definitely take a breather after hitting that last putt.”

With her team down seven strokes after Monday, Rial said she counseled patience before the Tuesday’s final round.

“I told them to play it safe, make par and we should be fine,” Rial said. “We couldn’t focus on the strokes we needed to make up.”

Bryan has been golfing for Tupelo since her freshman year, while Hill has been playing for the Wave since seventh grade.

“We’ve worked really hard this year because this has been our goal,” Bryan said. “To see that number up there makes it worth it. It really does.”

Contributing: Ernest Bowker, Vicksburg Post