Tupelo, Oxford youth soccer clubs merge

By John Davis

Special to the Journal

Two of the most successful youth soccer organizations in the state of Mississippi have merged.

The Oxford Soccer Club of the Oxford Park Commission has joined forces with the Tupelo Futbol Club United, which is associated with the Tupelo Youth Soccer Association.

The merger effort, made official on Wednesday, has been in motion for almost two years. The merged organization will be known as the North Mississippi Soccer Academy.

Christian Dane, who will serve as the NMSA Tupelo Site Director and Boys Technical Director, said the merger will help improve the quality of competitive youth soccer in the area.

“It will provide more playing opportunities for all of our kids,” Dane said. “It will allow us to play at a high level. That’s certainly the biggest advantage of it, expanding our player base.”

Not all of the leagues’ players live in Oxford or Tupelo or even in Lafayette or Lee counties. Athletes travel in from Pontotoc, Grenada, Batesville, Corinth and other areas to take part in the weekly training.

“This will allow us to continue attracting more soccer players to help build our program,” Dane said. “By combining our coaching staffs, it will also allow us to provide better and more comprehensive training for our players. It will allow us to have a better developmental model.”

There are now more than 20 coaches on staff thanks to the merger, all with licenses or diplomas geared towards youth soccer training.

“Being able to have more full time, dedicated soccer professionals for our kids is going to lead to better players,” Dane said.

NMSA athletes will be able to use two of the premier facilities in the state, Oxford’s FNC Park and Tupelo’s Ballard Park.

“We want to take advantage of the excellent facilities and the support of two great cities in Tupelo and Oxford that are behind this,” Dane said. “The economic impact for those cities is going to grow because of the events we are going to bring in by combining resources and facilities.”

Mark Halbert, new president of NMSA, said the merger was an easy call.

“The Oxford and Tupelo youth sports communities have always had a cooperative relationship, and that is especially true with soccer,” Halbert said. “North Mississippi Soccer Academy provides a formal vehicle to combine our people and resources, and the name reflects our focus on player development.”

With the merger, the number of youngsters associated with the program is now close to 400. The OSC currently has an enrollment of 150.