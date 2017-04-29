Tupelo tennis beats NW Rankin 4-2

By Laurence Hilliard

Special to the Journal

FLOWOOD – The Tupelo tennis team will get another shot at Madison Central, thanks to a super tiebreaker victory by the Wave’s No. 2 girls’ doubles team.

Tupelo advanced to next week’s MHSAA 6A North final with a 4-3 victory over Northwest Rankin on Thursday.

Thursday’s match was decided when the doubles team of Dakin Reed and Gracie Roberts defeated Janie Watts and Molly Ryans 10-5 in the tiebreaker for the decisive point. Reed and Roberts forced the tiebreaker with a 6-3 second set win.

“We got upset with ourselves in that first set from being up 5-3 and losing. We were trying to kill everything,” said Reed, whose backhand volley for a winner finished off the tiebreaker. “We had to think about what we were doing.”

It was a strong serve by Roberts that set up Reed’s winning volley. “I felt a lot of pressure, but it was like, I’m not losing this,” she said.

“There’s no quit in them,” Tupelo coach Joe Fuller said.

Tupelo’s other points came in boys singles, with a 6-0, 6-0, win by Eric Huey over Branden McKee, and in both boys doubles matches.

Sebatian Rios and Will Brawner defeated Jack Brister and James McWilliams 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 and Hogan Harrington and Zack Keith won No. 2 over Jay Lemon and Jacob Ryan 6-0, 6-0.

“If anybody has better boys than us, I would like to see them.” Fuller said.

Northwest Rankin won girls singles, No. 1 girls doubles and mixed doubles in straight sets.

Winning formula

Fuller’s strategy of moving Reed and Roberts to No. 2 against Northwest Rankin’s powerful girls’ lineup paid off. “They generally play No. 1. But we knew that if we were to have any shot, we had to play them at N. 2,” he said.

Madison Central defeated Tupelo 4-3 in last year’s North final on its way to the state championship, and won again 4-3 when the teams played earlier this year.

“They’re really talented,” Fuller said. “We’re going to come back and we’re going to try hard. We have to outwork other teams.”