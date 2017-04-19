Tupelo win state tennis playoffs opener

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Sebastian Rios knows the things Tupelo tennis must do well in the postseason in order to win the program’s first state championship since 2009.

“Play with a lot of confidence. Play with a lot of intensity. Take it very seriously,” said the junior Ole Miss commitment.

Tupelo, the Division 2 champion, took its first step Tuesday, defeating Division 1 runner-up Olive Branch 7-0 in the opening round of the MHSAA Class 6A state team playoffs at Rob Leake City Park courts. The Golden Wave improve to 9-3 with the victory.

Next up, a road showdown against the Northwest Rankin-Clinton winner in the second round.

First-year Golden Wave coach Joel Fuller is confident his team can make a run at the state championship, scheduled for May 8 at Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson.

“Our boys are really, really strong, so the key to advancing against those teams is getting the right court placement (on all seven courts),” he said.

Rios, who will play singles as an individual, will likely play doubles in the team competition as he did Tuesday.

Rios and Zak Keith defeated Olive Branch’s Chandler Nichols and Kevin Rico 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles.

Tupelo’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Hogan Harrington and sophomore Eric Huey, the two-time defending state champions in doubles, defeated OB’s Barrett Smith and Braden Rawson 6-0, 6-0.

“It will be hard for anybody to beat them, but they can be beaten. I tell them that constantly,” Fuller said.

Harrington and Huey didn’t play a lot of matches together this season, but they’re both confident in their experience as a doubles unit.

“We’re practicing together a lot more,” Harrington said. “We can jump back into how we used to play.”

“Whenever we’re on the court it’s a good time,” Huey said. “We’ve played together a long time.”

Harrington and Huey lost in the state finals in 2014, before winning back-to-back titles.

Tuesday marked the final regular season match for Tupelo seniors Harrington, Will Brawner, Dakin Reed and Caroline Ferguson.

Brawner beat Tyler Pine 6-1, 6-0; Reed and Gracie Roberts defeated Jessica James and Abby Lane 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 girls doubles; and Ferguson and Anna Calhoun stopped Katrina Wilkerson and Natalie Gann 6-0, 6-0.