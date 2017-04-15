Tupelo’s Clayton walking on at MSU

Mississippi State’s men’s basketball roster will have a bit of local flavor to it with Tupelo guard Tate Clayton accepting a preferred walk-on position on the team.

Clayton averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Wave as a senior. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder also shot 43 percent from 3-point range.

Clayton is not the first member of his family to play basketball for the Bulldogs. His older brother, Reed, was a walk-on for Rick Stansbury on the 2011-12 team.

“He’s super excited that I’m following in his footsteps,” Tate Clayton said. “It’s a dream come true to be heading to my dream school to play for coach (Ben) Howland.”

Tate Clayton will enroll on June 1.

Logan Lowery