Tupelo’s Clayton walking on at MSU

Posted on by in College Sports, MS State Sports, Sports
CLAYTON

CLAYTON

Mississippi State’s men’s basketball roster will have a bit of local flavor to it with Tupelo guard Tate Clayton accepting a preferred walk-on position on the team.

Clayton averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Wave as a senior. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder also shot 43 percent from 3-point range.

Clayton is not the first member of his family to play basketball for the Bulldogs. His older brother, Reed, was a walk-on for Rick Stansbury on the 2011-12 team.

“He’s super excited that I’m following in his footsteps,” Tate Clayton said. “It’s a dream come true to be heading to my dream school to play for coach (Ben) Howland.”

Tate Clayton will enroll on June 1.

Logan Lowery

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio