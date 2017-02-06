Versatile Olenek likely to stay in the outfield

Ryan Olenek played a big role as a freshman last year on an Ole Miss team that went 43-19 overall, 18-12 in the SEC.

He’ll likely start somewhere in the outfield when the Rebels open the season against No. 10 East Carolina on Feb. 17.

Olenek has been working in the outfield and at shortstop, but Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco says Cooper Johnson and Grae Kessinger, both freshmen, will start at catcher and shortstop, respectively.

That’s a lot of youth in the middle of the defense, but Bianco says they have earned those starts.

His confidence in the freshmen allows him to keep the versatile Olenek in the outfield.

A slender 6-foot-5, Olenek, of Winter Springs, Florida, started 48 games last year. Most of those were in right field, but a handful were in left field. He also started three times at DH, once at third base and once at shortstop. There were no starts in center field, though he could end up there.

Olenek says he’s added 10-15 pounds to his frame.

He hit .265 last year, mostly singles. He had five doubles and two home runs.

Parrish Alford