Vikings make quick work of Bears

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

In the MHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs, Preston Davis hit two home runs Saturday to lead North Pontotoc to a 7-5 Game 2 road victory against Alcorn Central.

The Vikings (16-8) swept the series.

Peyton Moore also homered for the Vikings.

Class 3A

Hatley 5, Kossuth 3: Matt Swan homered as Hatley evened the series against the defending state champions. Brock Kidd had a double to help is cause.

New Site 6, Nettleton 4: Avery Barnes pitched a complete game to even the series. Ryan Whitley, David Dickerson and Colby Lindsey had two hits each for New Site.

Class 4A

Houston 1, Corinth 0: The Hilltoppers evened the series on Layton Burdine’s two-out double.

Class 2A

East Webster 5, Baldwyn 2: The Wolverines (22-8), behind the pitching of Dalton Brown and two base hits from J.J. Slay, won Game 2 for a series sweep.

Russ Trollinger paced the Bearcats (16-10) with two hits.

East Union 15, Bruce 6: The game was tied 6-6 through seven innings before the defending state champs scored seven runs in the eighth to sweep the series.

Calhoun City 7, Ingomar 3: Jo Gray’s three-run double in the fourth inning helped the Wildcats even the series.

Class 1A

TCPS 12, Myrtle 1: The defending state champions rolled to sweep the series. Cade Hall was the winning pitcher for the Eagles.

Pine Grove 8, Broad Street 1: The Panthers swept the series behind pitcher Cooper Parks, who also had a triple.

West Marion 13, Thrasher 1: The Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth for a series sweep.

Class 5A

Germantown 11, Saltillo 0: Germantown defeated the Tigers in five innings in Game 2 to tie the series.

