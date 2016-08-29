Walnut’s Linton ‘antsy’ for opener

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Players want to play.

That was the central theme of August camp for Ole Miss redshirt freshman Armani Linton, and he put himself in position to do just that.

Sometimes big plays are made on special teams, and Linton, the former Walnut star, won’t thumb his nose if that opportunity presents itself.

Linton will likely get his first college action a week from tonight as No. 11 Ole Miss opens the season against No. 4 Florida State in Orlando.

Linton worked some with the second team at free safety during camp, but as game week arrives he’s behind starter Zedrick Woods and backup C.J. Hampton.

The most important thing for Linton is getting on the field, and he’ll have the chance to earn his stripes with game reps.

“Of course I want to be a back-up safety, but if I can get on the bus by playing special teams first that’s a big key point for me.”

Coaches clearly gave Linton some attention in camp.

‘Eager to see’ youngsters

A number of redshirt freshmen “have shown flashes,” Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said.

“Montrell Custis (DB), Eric Swinney (RB), Armani Linton … all those are guys we’re eager to see.”

Linton is athletic, but it was his size and strength that really helped set him apart at a small school.

He rushed for 1,532 yards and 20 touchdowns, ran back two kicks for scores and had 50 tackles.

He’s played only on defense at Ole Miss. It’s more accurate right now to say he’s practiced defense. That’s something he hopes to change soon even if it’s special teams.

His speed could make him a natural on kick coverage units. The Rebels lost a big special teams playmaker in former Aberdeen star Channing Ward.

Ole Miss was third in the SEC in kick coverage last year with a 41.8-yard net average.

Linton knows he could carve a niche on special teams, but if he continues to absorb the playbook he can gain some line of scrimmage game reps, too.

“Sitting out for a whole year you get so antsy to play. You go to all the games, and you see your brothers out there playing like that, having fun. You get that antsy feeling,” Linton said. “I’m trying to finish learning the defense as a whole, learning the concepts of everything, the ins and outs of all the calls and checks.”

