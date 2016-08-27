Warriors pile up 467 yards of offense in victory

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Ryan Moody

Pontotoc Progress

KOSSUTH – Back in the summer, Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said, “Our offense will have to take the next step and score more points this year for us to take the next step.”

The offense came through Friday night as Pontotoc put up 467 total yards en route to a 38-26 win over Kossuth.

Pontotoc struck first on the scoreboard as its offense drove 83 yards and capped the drive off with a Gabe Harmon 1-yard touchdown run.

Kossuth quickly struck back as, driving 80 yards to tie the game. Kossuth quarterback Matthew Bobo hit Kenner Mills on a 22-yard strike to cap off the drive.

Kossuth took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. Kossuth went into its bag of tricks and ran a halfback pass. Charlie Bonee was handed the ball running right, and he threw a strike to Beau Lee for a 65-yard gain, but the Warriors’ defense stood tall and only allowed a field goal.

Pontotoc took a 14-10 lead as the Warriors drove the length of the field in four minutes and 50 seconds right before half.

Pontotoc quarterback Jacob Carter threw a 25-yard strike to Austin Morphis on fourth down and 11 to take the momentum into the half.

The Warriors carried that momentum into the third quarter as they struck for another score on their first possession.

Carter rolled out left and found a wide open Jerrick Ray for a 48-yard touchdown to give Pontotoc a 21-10 lead.

Pontotoc led 31-19 midway through the fourth quarter when Kossuth running back Jaley Adams put his imprint on the game. Adams, who had 140 yards on 20 carries, broke a 50-yard touchdown that saw him break two tackles and streak into the end zone to make the score 31-26.

Kossuth caught the Warriors by surprise and recovered an onside kick but they couldn’t turn it into points.

The Warriors tacked on one more score on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to seal the win.

Extra Points

Turning Point: The Warriors took control of the game with back to back scores before and after the half.

Point Man: Pontotoc quarterback Jacob Carter was 21 of 30 for 346 yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing.

Talking Point: “We just beat a really good football team. Our team never quit and we executed well on offense tonight. Proud of our team.” – Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter

Notes

• The game was delayed in the second half by a power outage.

• Kossuth came into the game as the Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school.