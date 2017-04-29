Warriors take lead in series with Hilltoppers

By Blake Morgan

CORINTH – Houston’s Tanner Smith and Corinth’s Kyle Crigger were locked in a pitcher’s duel Friday night in the first game of Class 4A state baseball playoff series.

Crigger did just enough to stymie Houston’s batters and help Corinth come away with the 2-1 victory.

Game 2 in the second-round series is today in Houston, with the first pitch at 3 p.m.

“This was definitely the best pitchers duel I’ve seen this year as far as both sides playing well,” Corinth coach Rob Scarbrough said.

“I brag on my guy, that’s not his first good outing. He’s won several big games for us.”

Crigger pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and only four hits. Houston struggled to get the ball out of the infield all game.

Crigger put Corinth (23-6) in a position to win, but Baylor Frazier also made two plays to seal the Warriors’ victory.

Web gem

A wild throw over Frazier’s head in the top of the sixth inning brought Houston’s Tanner Smith all the way to third base with two outs already in the inning. Colten Peel came to the plate next and hit a grounder in the infield, an off-target throw to Frazier for the force out caused him to come off the bag to make the catch.

He had the field awareness to swing his glove quickly behind him to tag Peel before getting on first.

The play kept the game knotted at one run apiece, in the bottom of the sixth, Alex Trice got on base after being hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single by Hayden Scarbrough.

Frazier came to the plate and knocked a grounder past a diving C.W. Spencer at shortstop to bring home the go-ahead run.

“Their errors didn’t kill them and our two hit by pitches did,” said Houston head coach Scott Gann, whose defending Class 4A champions fell to 18-12.

“That was the difference in the end.”

Today is a win-or-go-home game for the Hilltoppers. If necessary, Game 3 will be at Corinth on Monday.

“We’ve got to be coming back on Monday,” Gann said.

