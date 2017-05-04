Wave up two strokes in 6A golf championship

By Blake Morgan

Everyone is more comfortable at home and it appears to apply to the Tupelo High boys golf team as well.

After the first day of competition on Wednesday of the MHSAA 6A State Golf Tournament, the Golden Wave lead the field with a team score of 298 at their home course of the Tupelo Country Club.

Two Tupelo golfers, Walker Clayton and Brookes Hudson, tied for second hitting 72 for the day and gave a lot of credit to their experience with the course.

“We know the greens better than the other teams do,” Clayton said. “We know which way the ball will break.”

Hudson jumped out with strong early play, after his first fourteen holes he was two under par. He had a few putts that didn’t fall to bring him back to par.

Clayton began a little slower with a double bogey on Hole 4 but followed it up with three straight birdies.

The pin placements played a role in some high scores across the board. It forced each golfer to have more of a measured approach to each green.

“The pins were on the front of the greens today,” Hudson said. “You couldn’t really go at it too much or it’d spin off the front, so you had to play not too aggressive but smart.”

Madison Central trails Tupelo by two strokes heading into the second day with 300 after the first round.

Brice Wilkinson of Madison Central shot the lowest for the day with a 71.

18 more holes

Tupelo takes the lead into the final round today, but with a two-stroke difference for first, the lead could easily be lost on just one hole.

“It’s important to be up heading into the second day,” Tupelo head coach Sherry Rial said. “We still have to stay grounded and not think too far ahead like we already have it won. The scores are tight.”

