Wave volleyball avenges loss

TUPELO – Tupelo suffered one of its three losses this season two weeks ago to Southaven.

A much-improved and focused Lady Wave defeated the visiting Lady Chargers 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13) Tuesday in a non-division Class 6A high school volleyball match.

“We did not play well offensively or defensively that match,” Tupelo junior middle blocker Addie Bridges said, referring to her team’s 2-1 loss Aug. 13 to Southaven. “We were tired. We had played all weekend, but that’s not an excuse. We just weren’t connecting.”

Tupelo (9-3) connected in the rematch with Bridges leading the way offensively. She finished with a team-high 18 kills and added four aces.

Addy-Parker Spees, a junior outside hitter, had 13 kills and 29 assists.

Olivia Scott, a junior setter, had 21 assists and had eight kills. Senior libero Raven McHaney led the Lady Wave with 14 digs.

“I’m very, very pleased with the way we played,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “We spent a lot of time working on our serve receive and serving. Serve receive and serving was a huge difference tonight.

“I’ve told them if we can take care of defense and serving, the offense is there. That was evident tonight.”

Coming back

Southaven (4-6) trailed 2-0, but rallied behind the aggressive play at the net by 6-foot middle blocker Zoe Merriweather. She blocked numerous shots in the third game and help the Lady Chargers build a 19-12 lead.

“We had to go around her more,” Bridges said of Merriweather. “We had to be smart with our shot selection.”

Bridges had two late kills in the game to close the gap, but Merriweather was the difference with a late block and kill.

“I think I played at a higher level in the third game,” Merriweather said. “Our defense and offense played a lot better, especially in the middle.”

Bishop was pleased with the way her team responded after losing the third game.

“Their big middle was definitely a challenge,” she said. “Southaven tried to mix it up and started tipping and rolling their shots. I thought we adjusted.”

