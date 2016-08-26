Week 2 High School Football Capsules

FEATURED GAMES
Corinth (1-0) at Tupelo (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: Freshman QB D.T. Sheffield passed for 2 TDs, rushed for 1 TD in opener. … RB Jay Cobbs rushed for 93 yards, 17 carries, scored 1 TD on 11-yard run. … WR Tameric Perry caught 3 passes for 77 yards, 2 TDs. … Warriors defense, led by T Jawon Shields, held Aberdeen to 45 yards total offense in second half.
Tupelo: OLB Peter Gray had 5 tackles, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries, 1 INT and 1 fumble recovery. … LB Jett Johnson had 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery. … LB Diesel Howell had 8 tackles. … DE Mckenzie Richardson had 8 tackles, 7 solo. … RB Jaquerrious Williams rushed for 59 yards, 1 TD. … QB Ray Sandroni was 15 of 21 passing for 133 yards.
FOUR DOWNS
• Corinth beat Aberdeen 35-6; Tupelo beat Clarksdale 20-6 last week.
• The visiting Warriors run a version of the Delaware Wing-T offense.
• Tupelo’s defense held Clarksdale to 63 yards rushing last week.
• Wave coach Trent Hammond is 16-3 at home since 2013, which includes no non-division losses.
NEXT UP: Tupelo at Shannon; Corinth hosts Ripley.
Booneville (1-0) at Baldwyn (1-0)
Booneville: QB Preston Stroupe rushed for 238 yards and a TD last week. … RB Dallas Gamble was last season’s leading rusher. … WR Tyrese Bell will get the majority of the looks of the unit. … K Noah Sisk kicked 31 and 32 FGs.
Baldwyn: QB John Swinney threw 3 TDs last Friday. … WR Calvin Harris caught 2 of the TDs and Felix Hayes caught the other. … RB Jalon Clark had two TDs and 57 yards.
FOUR DOWNS
• Baldwyn defeated Booneville 62-13 last season.
• Last week Baldwyn defeated Mooreville 42-15; Booneville defeated Walnut 22-12.
• The game is nicknamed the “Skunk Bowl” after a skunk ran onto the field during a game in 2012.
• Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray has won double-digit games over the past three years.
NEXT UP: Nettleton at Booneville; Kossuth at Baldwyn.
Amory (0-1) at Saltillo (0-1)
Amory: RB J. J. Jernighan rushed for 73 yards last week. … Z. Gates is a dual-threat QBwho struggled with injuries last season. … WR HaKee Rainey is a transfer from Itawamba AHS. … K Brendan Koehn kicked a 20-yard FG.
Saltillo: QB Kane Wilbanks had 66 yards passing with a TD and added 65 yards rushing. … RB Dontell Young had a rushing TD. … DB Julian Warren scored on a 95-yard interception return.
FOUR DOWNS
• Amory defeated Saltillo 34-29 last season in the second game.
• Last week Desoto Central defeated Amory 21-3; North Pontotoc defeated Saltillo 23-20.
• Saltillo head coach Pat Byrd coached for Amory before taking over for the Tigers.
• Allen Glenn is currently in his first year at Amory.
NEXT UP: Amory at Aberdeen; Saltillo at Itawamba AHS.
Pontotoc (1-0) at Kossuth (1-0)
Pontotoc: QB Jacob Carter passed for 199 yards and a TD last week. … WR Jerrick Ray scored on a 10-yard pass. … WR Austin Morphis recently moved from RB but tallied a rushing TD. … LB McKinley Windham runs the defense and is seen as the leader.
Kossuth: RB Jaley Adams rushed for 267 yards and 3 TDs last week. … QB Matthew Bobo scored a rushing TD. … NG Blake Arnold led the team with 11 tackles. … C Hunter Bullard is the lone returning starter on the line.
FOUR DOWNS
• Pontotoc defeated Kossuth 34-19 last season.
• Last week Pontotoc defeated Houston 24-14; Kossuth defeated Independence 34-20.
• Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter is the father of the QB.
• Adams rushed for 543 yards to break a state record last year in a win over Corinth.
NEXT UP: Kossuth at Baldwyn; New Albany at Pontotoc.
Calhoun City (1-0) at Houston (0-1)
Calhoun City: RB Tyrese Quinn is the top returning offensive weapon. … QB JoJo Gray will be the point man on the offensive end of the team. … LB Keshun Parker was the leading tackler from a season ago.
Houston: QB Urriah Shephard is a dual-threat and scored a rushing TD last year. … NG Johnta Walker led Class 4A with 19 sacks last season. … LB Tanner Bullock is the leading returning tackler.
FOUR DOWNS
• Houston defeated Calhoun City 9-6 last season.
• Last week Calhoun City defeated Coffeeville 61-0; Pontotoc defeated Houston 24-14.
• Houston head coach Ty Hardin is in his first season leading the team.
• Calhoun City head coach Perry Liles has won double-digit games in each of the past three seasons.
NEXT UP: Okolona at Houston; Water Valley at Calhoun City.
ALSO TONIGHT
Bayou (1-0) at Marshall Acad. (0-1): Bayou beat Riverfield, La., 33-28; Marshall Academy lost 16-7 to Starkville Academy.
Belmont (0-1) at Mantachie (0-1): Belmont lost 13-9 to Smithville; Mantachie lost 28-6 to Tishomingo County.
H.W. Byers (0-1) at Fairley, Tenn. (0-1): Byers lost 52-0 to Benton County; Fairley lost 19-6 to Humboldt, Tenn. Fairly won the game 50-0 a year ago.
Caledonia (0-1) at Mooreville (0-1): Caledonia lost 36-27 to Shannon; Mooreville lost 42-15 to Baldwyn.
Houlka (0-0) at Ethel (0-1): Independent Houlka won this game 12-8 at home last season.
Itawamba AHS (1-0) at New Albany (1-0): IAHS beat Ripley 28-0; New Albany beat Bruce 7-0 in Johnny Hill’s first game as defensive coordinator for his son, head coach Jake Hill.
Louisville (0-1) at West Point (0-0): Louisville lost 27-26 to New Hope; West Point did not play. Louisville 4A and West Point 5A are longtime rivals; Green Wave won 55-7 on road in 2015.
New Hope (1-0) at Aberdeen (0-1): New Hope beat Louisville 27-26; Aberdeen lost 35-6 to Corinth. The host Bulldogs, who lost in last year’s 3A North finals, are rebuilding.
North Pontotoc (1-0) at Ripley (0-1): North Pontotoc beat Saltillo 23-20; Ripley lost 28-0 to IAHS. Vikings RB Zay Cullens rushed for 114 yards against Saltillo.
Noxapater (0-1) at East Webster (1-0): Noxapater lost 12-6 to J.Z. George; East Webster beat Vardaman 35-0. Wolverines RB Qua Evans had 113 rushing yards, 3 TDs.
Oak Hill (0-1) at TCPS (1-0): Oak Hill lost 34-7 to Newton County Academy; TCPS beat Tipton-Rosemark 35-18. TCPS QB Bo Robertson scored 3 TDs in opener.
Okolona (1-0) at South Pontotoc (1-0): Okolona beat Nettleton 42-18; South Pontotoc beat Hamilton 41-6. South Pontotoc’s Treylyn Berry rushed for 104 yards.
Potts Camp (0-1) at Thrasher (1-0): Potts Camp lost 44-8 to Hatley; Thrasher beat New Site 43-12.
Shannon (1-0) at Nettleton (0-1): Shannon beat Caledonia 36-27; Nettleton lost 42-18 to Okolona.
Smithville (1-0) at Hatley (1-0): Smithville beat Belmont 13-9; Hatley beat Potts Camp 44-8. This is a Monroe County rivalry game.
Starkville (1-0) at Oxford (1-0): Starkville beat Noxubee County 24-21; Oxford beat Southaven 26-20. Jackets are ranked No. 1 large school by the Journal.
Tishomingo County (1-0) at Alcorn Central (1-0): Tish. County beat Mantachie 28-6; Alcorn Central beat Biggersville 31-20. Tish won this game 55-6 last year.
Vardaman (0-1) at Bruce (0-1): Vardaman lost 35-0 to East Webster; Bruce lost 7-0 to New Albany.
West Tallahatchie (1-0) at Benton County (1-0): West Tallahatchie beat JFK 30-0; Benton County beat Byers 52-0. The Bucs are the Journal’s No. 5-ranked small school.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy at Delta
Hamilton, Tenn., at Holly Springs
Starkville Academy at West Lowndes
Compiled by Blake Morgan and Gene Phelps
