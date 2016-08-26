Week 2 High School Football Capsules

FEATURED GAMES

Corinth (1-0) at Tupelo (1-0)

THE PLAYERS

Corinth: Freshman QB D.T. Sheffield passed for 2 TDs, rushed for 1 TD in opener. … RB Jay Cobbs rushed for 93 yards, 17 carries, scored 1 TD on 11-yard run. … WR Tameric Perry caught 3 passes for 77 yards, 2 TDs. … Warriors defense, led by T Jawon Shields, held Aberdeen to 45 yards total offense in second half.

Tupelo: OLB Peter Gray had 5 tackles, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries, 1 INT and 1 fumble recovery. … LB Jett Johnson had 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery. … LB Diesel Howell had 8 tackles. … DE Mckenzie Richardson had 8 tackles, 7 solo. … RB Jaquerrious Williams rushed for 59 yards, 1 TD. … QB Ray Sandroni was 15 of 21 passing for 133 yards.

FOUR DOWNS

• Corinth beat Aberdeen 35-6; Tupelo beat Clarksdale 20-6 last week.

• The visiting Warriors run a version of the Delaware Wing-T offense.

• Tupelo’s defense held Clarksdale to 63 yards rushing last week.

• Wave coach Trent Hammond is 16-3 at home since 2013, which includes no non-division losses.

NEXT UP: Tupelo at Shannon; Corinth hosts Ripley.

Booneville (1-0) at Baldwyn (1-0)

Booneville: QB Preston Stroupe rushed for 238 yards and a TD last week. … RB Dallas Gamble was last season’s leading rusher. … WR Tyrese Bell will get the majority of the looks of the unit. … K Noah Sisk kicked 31 and 32 FGs.

Baldwyn: QB John Swinney threw 3 TDs last Friday. … WR Calvin Harris caught 2 of the TDs and Felix Hayes caught the other. … RB Jalon Clark had two TDs and 57 yards.

FOUR DOWNS

• Baldwyn defeated Booneville 62-13 last season.

• Last week Baldwyn defeated Mooreville 42-15; Booneville defeated Walnut 22-12.

• The game is nicknamed the “Skunk Bowl” after a skunk ran onto the field during a game in 2012.

• Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray has won double-digit games over the past three years.

NEXT UP: Nettleton at Booneville; Kossuth at Baldwyn.

Amory (0-1) at Saltillo (0-1)

Amory: RB J. J. Jernighan rushed for 73 yards last week. … Z. Gates is a dual-threat QBwho struggled with injuries last season. … WR HaKee Rainey is a transfer from Itawamba AHS. … K Brendan Koehn kicked a 20-yard FG.

Saltillo: QB Kane Wilbanks had 66 yards passing with a TD and added 65 yards rushing. … RB Dontell Young had a rushing TD. … DB Julian Warren scored on a 95-yard interception return.

FOUR DOWNS

• Amory defeated Saltillo 34-29 last season in the second game.

• Last week Desoto Central defeated Amory 21-3; North Pontotoc defeated Saltillo 23-20.

• Saltillo head coach Pat Byrd coached for Amory before taking over for the Tigers.

• Allen Glenn is currently in his first year at Amory.

NEXT UP: Amory at Aberdeen; Saltillo at Itawamba AHS.

Pontotoc (1-0) at Kossuth (1-0)

Pontotoc: QB Jacob Carter passed for 199 yards and a TD last week. … WR Jerrick Ray scored on a 10-yard pass. … WR Austin Morphis recently moved from RB but tallied a rushing TD. … LB McKinley Windham runs the defense and is seen as the leader.

Kossuth: RB Jaley Adams rushed for 267 yards and 3 TDs last week. … QB Matthew Bobo scored a rushing TD. … NG Blake Arnold led the team with 11 tackles. … C Hunter Bullard is the lone returning starter on the line.

FOUR DOWNS

• Pontotoc defeated Kossuth 34-19 last season.

• Last week Pontotoc defeated Houston 24-14; Kossuth defeated Independence 34-20.

• Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter is the father of the QB.

• Adams rushed for 543 yards to break a state record last year in a win over Corinth.

NEXT UP: Kossuth at Baldwyn; New Albany at Pontotoc.

Calhoun City (1-0) at Houston (0-1)

Calhoun City: RB Tyrese Quinn is the top returning offensive weapon. … QB JoJo Gray will be the point man on the offensive end of the team. … LB Keshun Parker was the leading tackler from a season ago.

Houston: QB Urriah Shephard is a dual-threat and scored a rushing TD last year. … NG Johnta Walker led Class 4A with 19 sacks last season. … LB Tanner Bullock is the leading returning tackler.

FOUR DOWNS

• Houston defeated Calhoun City 9-6 last season.

• Last week Calhoun City defeated Coffeeville 61-0; Pontotoc defeated Houston 24-14.

• Houston head coach Ty Hardin is in his first season leading the team.

• Calhoun City head coach Perry Liles has won double-digit games in each of the past three seasons.

NEXT UP: Okolona at Houston; Water Valley at Calhoun City.

ALSO TONIGHT

Bayou (1-0) at Marshall Acad. (0-1): Bayou beat Riverfield, La., 33-28; Marshall Academy lost 16-7 to Starkville Academy.

Belmont (0-1) at Mantachie (0-1): Belmont lost 13-9 to Smithville; Mantachie lost 28-6 to Tishomingo County.

H.W. Byers (0-1) at Fairley, Tenn. (0-1): Byers lost 52-0 to Benton County; Fairley lost 19-6 to Humboldt, Tenn. Fairly won the game 50-0 a year ago.

Caledonia (0-1) at Mooreville (0-1): Caledonia lost 36-27 to Shannon; Mooreville lost 42-15 to Baldwyn.

Houlka (0-0) at Ethel (0-1): Independent Houlka won this game 12-8 at home last season.

Itawamba AHS (1-0) at New Albany (1-0): IAHS beat Ripley 28-0; New Albany beat Bruce 7-0 in Johnny Hill’s first game as defensive coordinator for his son, head coach Jake Hill.

Louisville (0-1) at West Point (0-0): Louisville lost 27-26 to New Hope; West Point did not play. Louisville 4A and West Point 5A are longtime rivals; Green Wave won 55-7 on road in 2015.

New Hope (1-0) at Aberdeen (0-1): New Hope beat Louisville 27-26; Aberdeen lost 35-6 to Corinth. The host Bulldogs, who lost in last year’s 3A North finals, are rebuilding.

North Pontotoc (1-0) at Ripley (0-1): North Pontotoc beat Saltillo 23-20; Ripley lost 28-0 to IAHS. Vikings RB Zay Cullens rushed for 114 yards against Saltillo.

Noxapater (0-1) at East Webster (1-0): Noxapater lost 12-6 to J.Z. George; East Webster beat Vardaman 35-0. Wolverines RB Qua Evans had 113 rushing yards, 3 TDs.

Oak Hill (0-1) at TCPS (1-0): Oak Hill lost 34-7 to Newton County Academy; TCPS beat Tipton-Rosemark 35-18. TCPS QB Bo Robertson scored 3 TDs in opener.

Okolona (1-0) at South Pontotoc (1-0): Okolona beat Nettleton 42-18; South Pontotoc beat Hamilton 41-6. South Pontotoc’s Treylyn Berry rushed for 104 yards.

Potts Camp (0-1) at Thrasher (1-0): Potts Camp lost 44-8 to Hatley; Thrasher beat New Site 43-12.

Shannon (1-0) at Nettleton (0-1): Shannon beat Caledonia 36-27; Nettleton lost 42-18 to Okolona.

Smithville (1-0) at Hatley (1-0): Smithville beat Belmont 13-9; Hatley beat Potts Camp 44-8. This is a Monroe County rivalry game.

Starkville (1-0) at Oxford (1-0): Starkville beat Noxubee County 24-21; Oxford beat Southaven 26-20. Jackets are ranked No. 1 large school by the Journal.

Tishomingo County (1-0) at Alcorn Central (1-0): Tish. County beat Mantachie 28-6; Alcorn Central beat Biggersville 31-20. Tish won this game 55-6 last year.

Vardaman (0-1) at Bruce (0-1): Vardaman lost 35-0 to East Webster; Bruce lost 7-0 to New Albany.

West Tallahatchie (1-0) at Benton County (1-0): West Tallahatchie beat JFK 30-0; Benton County beat Byers 52-0. The Bucs are the Journal’s No. 5-ranked small school.

OTHER GAMES

Calhoun Academy at Delta

Hamilton, Tenn., at Holly Springs

Starkville Academy at West Lowndes

Compiled by Blake Morgan and Gene Phelps