Week 3 High School Football Capsules (Thursday’s Games)

Tupelo Christian (1-1) at Biggersville (1-1)

TCPS: QB Bo Robertson won the job in the summer and has 3 rushing TDs. … John Mark Jolly is a do it all player lining up at running back and leads the team in tackles. … WR Cade Hall is the main receiving threat. … Chase Harbison is the only senior on the OL.

Biggersville: RB Laqoun Mayes rushed for 158 yards and 2 TDs in fill-in duty for starter Quamon Davis. … Luke Spencer mans the QB role for an offense built around running. … C Matthew Loveless anchors the OL.

FOUR DOWNS

• TCPS defeated Biggersville 34-19 last season.

• Last week, Biggersville defeated New Site 26-12, TCPS lost to Oak Hill Academy 31-15.

• Stan Platt is in his first year coaching for Biggersville, his last coaching job was in 1999.

• TCPS set a school-record in wins last season with 8.

NEXT UP: TCPS at Columbus Christian; Biggersville hosts West Lowndes.

Alcorn Central (1-1) at Walnut (1-1)

Alcorn Central: QB Kade Parker leads the offense as a passing and running threat. … Eli Smith has a rushing TD and 7 tackles after totaling 80 last season. … DB Brandon Rhodes has an int to the lead the secondary.

Walnut: Monterio Hunt has 149 rushing yards and a TD to go along with 164 receiving yards for 2 TDs. … QB Kevin Hurley passed for 345 and 2 TDs. … WR Wesly Cox is the main receiving option opposite Hunt. … Rickenta Garth is the leader of the defense on the line.

FOUR DOWNS

• Walnut defeated Alcorn Central 24-8 last season.

• Last week, Alcorn Central lost to Tishomingo County 28-0; Walnut defeated Falkner 31-14.

• Brandon Cherry is in his first season coaching for Alcorn Central.

• Walnut’s Hunt is in his third game back since breaking his leg in the season opener in 2015.

NEXT UP: Alcorn Central at Hatley; Walnut at Middleton.

Compiled by Blake Morgan