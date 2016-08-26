Wilkinson leads Urchins’ romp

By Dennis Clayton

New Albany Gazette

ELLISTOWN – East Union utilized its rushing attack and a newly functional passing game and rolled to a 48-0 win over Hamilton on Thursday.

The East Union line opened huge holes for leading rusher Joel Wilkinson as the sophomore ran for 184 yards on eight carries and one touchdown.

Zach Penny opened the scoring with his touchdown on a 2-yard quarterback keeper and Wilkinson scored on a 36-yard run.

Cage West scored on a 2-yard run and Chandler Bobo dove in from the one to score late in the first half to give the Urchins a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Urchins went to the air for two scores in the third quarter as Cade Bell hit Dallas Wooten on a 20-yard TD and Bell later hooked up with DeJuan Hubbard for a 28-yard score to put the Urchins up 28-0.

Jessie Crump scored the final Urchin touchdown on a 7-yard run.

East Union improves to 2-0 while Hamilton drops to 0-2.